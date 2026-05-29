Six killed in Karnataka’s Vijayapura over farmland dispute: Police

Six people were killed after a group of armed men allegedly attacked them over a farmland dispute in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Friday afternoon, police said. Six people were killed after armed men attacked a family and labourers over a disputed farmland in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, police said.

Police said more than 10 men arrived while members of the Nirale family, reportedly a well-known family in Chadachan town, were clearing the property for cultivation with the help of labourers in Govindapura village.

The attackers allegedly first threw chilli powder into the victims’ eyes before attacking them with sugarcane-cutting machetes and other sharp weapons. The victims were also shot during the assault.

The deceased were identified as Chandu Nirale (56), Dundappa Nirale (65), Shivaputra Nirale (60), Rahul Nirale (35), Samarth Nirale (24) and Shabbir Nadaf (50).

“The incident occurred between 3 and 3.30 pm on Friday, while members of the Nirale family and workers were present in the field. A gang of more than 10 armed men allegedly launched a sudden attack,” Vijayapura superintendent of police Laxman Nimbargi said.

“The incident appears to have occurred due to a property dispute between two groups. Investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest all those involved in the attack,” he added.

The bodies were shifted to Vijayapura district hospital for postmortem.

Police said the dispute is over nearly 25 acres of agricultural land in Govindapura village. According to the preliminary investigation, the property had remained under dispute for nearly 15 years between the Teli and Golagi families.

Investigators said the Nirale family allegedly purchased the disputed land around six months ago despite objections and warnings from local residents and rival groups. The property, estimated to have a market value of around ₹25 lakh an acre, was reportedly bought for nearly ₹15 lakh an acre, an officer said, requesting anonymity.

Neighbouring landowner Appugouda Golagi had allegedly opposed the transaction and warned the Nirale family against proceeding with it. The Nirale family nevertheless purchased the land and had recently begun clearing it with tractors and JCB machines for cultivation work.

Police said a search operation has been launched to trace those involved in the attack, and security has been tightened in the Bhima river belt region.