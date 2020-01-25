e-paper
Home / India News / Six militant outfits call for 12-hour northeast shutdown on January 26

Six militant outfits call for 12-hour northeast shutdown on January 26

The shutdown has been called from from 6am to 6pm on January 26 claiming that the “so-called republican Constitution of India fails to actually entitle the people of this region to republican liberty.”

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 08:08 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
HIndustan Times, Agartala
The ADG of Tripura said the police is aware of the shutdown call and are on alert.
The ADG of Tripura said the police is aware of the shutdown call and are on alert. (HT Photo / Representational Image)
         

Six militants’ outfits in the northeast, including one from Tripura, have announced a complete shutdown in the region on January 26 against the “purely anachronistic imposition in this part of the world”.

The Tripura’s National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT), Meghalaya’s Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Manipur’s Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Assam’s People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) are the organisations that have called the shutdown.

They have called for the shutdown from 6am to 6pm on January 26 claiming that the “so-called republican Constitution of India fails to actually entitle the people of this region to republican liberty.”

“Indian rule in our region is theoretically republican, but in reality, deep-rooted oppression of the indigenous is prevalent, which is quite contradictory to republicanism,” they said in a joint statement on January 23.

“We are aware of the issue. We are on the alert,” additional director general (law and order) Rajiv Singh said.

Every year, the militant outfits call for a boycott of Republic Day, which marks the adoption of the Constitution after Independence.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi India will put its military might, marching contingents, strategic defence weaponry and colourful tableaux on display.

