Six minors gang rape 11-year-old in Jharkhand
Six minor boys were apprehended and sent to correction home in connection with the gang rape of an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Saturday, police said.
According to the police, the incident took place on April 19 at a village under the Tapkara police station’s jurisdiction but it came to light on Saturday after the accused, all in the age group of 10 to 16 years, were apprehended.
The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the survivor on Wednesday, said Khunti superintendent of police Aman Kumar.
“We started the probe soon after the complaint was filed. We have apprehended all the six accused, who are in age group of 10 to 16,” said Kumar. “We produced them before the magistrate, who sent them to a child correction home.”
In her complaint, the girl told the police that she was waylaid by the group after a marriage function in the village. Four of the six accused were known to the survivor, police said.
“We have got the statement of five persons, including the girl, her parents and two friends, recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure),” said Kumar.
There were reports that a section of villagers tried to take up the matter at the panchayat level leading to the delay in reporting of the crime, however, the SP said nothing of that sort has been mentioned in the complaint.
“We specifically asked the survivor if there was any pressure on her not to file the complaint, which she denied,” Kumar said. “Her parents said they were worried about the social stigma, but finally decided to lodge the complaint.”
-
Inter district cricket tournament: Ludhiana beats Kapurthala by innings and 85 runs
Ludhiana's U-23 team on Saturday defeated Kapurthala by an innings and 85 runs in the last league match in Group B of the ongoing inter-district cricket tournament at GRD Ground. Having won the toss, Kapurthala chose to bat first against the hosts. While Ravi Kumar of Ludhiana took four wickets, conceding 22 runs in his 15-over spell. In the second innings, the Kapurthala team was bowled out at 146 runs.
-
Allahabad BJP MP unveils ‘secrets’ in book on father HN Bahuguna
The relationship between former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi soured because of backbiting by former PM VP Singh and a former lieutenant governor of Puducherry Rajendra Kumari Bajpai. The book, to be released by the vice-president, Venkaiah Naidu, in New Delhi on May 4, has been co-authored by veteran journalist late Ram Naresh Tripathi of Prayagraj.
-
Ludhiana MC carries out inspections at hospitals to check for property tax evasion
After serving notices to 139 city hospitals to submit the property tax returns filed since 2013-14, the municipal corporation has now commenced cross checking of the returns, through site inspection, to check for tax evasion. The information collected is then matched with the details of tax returns submitted by hospitals with the MC. A 100% penalty is imposed to violators who are caught evading property tax, which is submitted on a self-assessment basis.
-
Only 4,081 property owners in Ludhiana have availed fire NOC since 2019
Recurring blazes across the industrial hub have failed to impress the need for firesafety measures on property owners in the city, who continue to flout the municipal corporation's directive to get no-objection certificates from the fire department with impunity. The figure also includes the yearly renewals sought over the last three years. The fire brigade had started issuing online NOCs from Jan 2019. Apart from deeply entrenched corruption, there are several loopholes in the system.
-
Ludhiana east MLA Grewal meets CM, seeks quick resolution to waste accumulation, garbage fires
With waste accumulation and garbage fires at the Tajpur Road dump in the eye of the storm, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola took up the issue with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday, and sought quick resolution.
