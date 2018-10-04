Six new swine flu cases in Surat, total this monsoon reaches 53

Gujarat is witnessing a spike in the number of swine flu or H1N1 cases from the past one month. At least six new swine flu cases have recently been detected in Surat.

With this, the total number of patients affected by the H1N1 virus in the city during this monsoon season has reached 53 and at least 28 people are currently being treated in different hospitals.

“At present 28 patients are admitted to hospitals and among them, four are on ventilators while the others are stable,” said Dr Ashish Mehta, deputy health commissioner.

The six swine flu patients included a 53-year-old woman from Hirabaug, a 42-year-old woman from Mota Varachha, a three-year-old boy from Punagam, a 27-year-old woman from Katargam, a 61-year-old man from Althan and a 39-year-old woman from Dindoli.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 14:40 IST