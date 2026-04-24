Six Pak nationals sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for drug smuggling

A special court in Gujarat's Bhuj city on Friday sentenced six Pakistani nationals to 20 years in prison for smuggling heroin valued at ₹384 crore into India. A case was registered against the accused at ATS police station under the NDPS Act. (X/@narcoticsbureau/ Representational)

The accused were apprehended from a Pakistani fishing boat off Gujarat coast in December 2021 in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Holding the six men guilty, Judge V A Buddha of the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court said they were involved in a serious crime of targeting India's youth and pushing them into drug addiction.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Wagher (31), Dadhansh Wagher (24), Sagar Wagher (23), Ismail Barala (75), Mohammad Kungra (24) and Ashfaq Wagher (26), all residents of Karachi.

Drug addiction is a national problem and can directly affect the nation's internal security, the judgement stated.

Besides sentencing the accused to 20 years' imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on each of them.

As per the prosecution, Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' with six crew members and carrying 77 kg of heroin worth ₹384 crore was intercepted in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast in December 2021.

A case was registered against the accused at ATS police station under the NDPS Act.

The prosecution produced 203 pieces of documentary evidence and examined 13 witnesses during the trial.