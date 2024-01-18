Six Vadodara schoolkids out on picnic dead, several missing as boat capsizes

At least six school children died on Thursday as the boat they were on overturned in the Harni Lake on the outskirts of Vadodara in Gujarat. The boat was carrying 27 students accompanied by their teachers who came to the outskirts for a picnic. 27 students were on the boat that capsized in a lake in Vadodara on Thursday.

A search operation has been launched to trace the missing students and 10 were rescued. Gujarat education minister Kuber Dindor said the NDRF and the fire brigade personnel have been deployed for the search operation.

"A boat carrying school students, who came here on a picnic, overturned in Harni lake in the afternoon. The fire brigade has so far rescued seven students, while search is on for the missing ones," Vadodara's chief fire officer Parth Brahmbhatt said.

Some locals rescued some children before the fire brigade personnel reached the spot.

Vadodara MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt said strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible for the mishap. The rescued students have been taken to different hospitals, the MP said. The boat was loaded beyond its capacity.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives. "The incident of children drowning after the boat capsized in Vadodara's Harni lake is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent children who lost their lives. My deepest condolences to their families in this hour of sorrow. May the Merciful God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The rescue operation of the students and teachers on board the boat is currently going on. The system has been instructed to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims of the accident," the chief minister posted on X.

"The news of the death of many students, including teachers, due to the boat capsizing in Vadodara, Gujarat is extremely heart-wrenching. Many students are still reported missing in this accident. The Gujarat government and administration are requested to expedite the relief and rescue operations and make every possible effort to save the lives of the students. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and express our deepest condolences," Kharge said.

