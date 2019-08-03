Six years after floods, only ATM near Kedarnath shrine starts functioning

india

Six years after the ATM near Kedarnath Shrine was washed away in the devastating floods of 2013, another one started functioning in the area here on Friday.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the ATM here.

Located at a height of 11,755 feet above sea level, this is the only ATM within a 24-km radius of the shrine. It would provide over 15 different services to over 35,000 devotees and locals every day.

