Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Skeletal remains found in Begur residential complex

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jun 20, 2025 07:34 AM IST

The pit was part of the complex’s rainwater harvesting system, which residents had recently asked to be cleaned due to persistent drainage issues, police said

Human bones, including a skull, were recovered by contract workers, who were carrying out a routine cleaning exercise, at a residential apartment complex in Begur, a police officer aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that the remains were found in a percolation pit near the building’s parking lot on Tuesday.

Skeletal remains found in Begur residential complex
Skeletal remains found in Begur residential complex

The pit was part of the complex’s rainwater harvesting system, which residents had recently asked to be cleaned due to persistent drainage issues, they added.

The workers immediately alerted the president of the apartment’s Residents’ Welfare Association, who then informed the local police.

“The bones have been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis, and the results of these tests are expected within a week,” said Begur police inspector Krishna Kumar.

“Clarity will emerge only after we receive the FSL report. A case has been registered under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and we are investigating the matter. Further action will follow once we receive confirmation on whether the remains are human,” the police inspector added.

