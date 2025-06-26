Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Skeleton of Sikkim teacher, missing for seven months, found in Bengal's Siliguri

PTI |
Jun 26, 2025 09:15 PM IST

The teacher, Passang Doma Sherpa, used to work as a Nepali teacher in a government school in Sikkim's Namchi district.

The police on Thursday found the skeletal remains, suspected to be of a Sikkim school teacher who had gone missing around seven months ago, from a house in Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal, an officer said.

The place where the skeleton was found is nearly 100 km from Namchi. (For representation)
The place where the skeleton was found is nearly 100 km from Namchi. (For representation)

The teacher, Passang Doma Sherpa, used to work as a Nepali teacher in a government school in Sikkim's Namchi district.

She had gone missing on August 7, 2024, from Namchi, and the family had lodged a missing person report, district Superintendent of Police Karma Gyamtso Bhutia said.

"The police in both Sikkim and West Bengal were investigating the case, and her skeletal remains were found in the bedroom of a house owned by her at Devidanga locality in Siliguri city," Bhutia said.

The place where the skeleton was found is nearly 100 km from Namchi.

The house is located in an isolated area, and the police had to break open the door, which was locked from outside, to enter.

The police, almost sanguine that the skeleton belonged to the missing teacher, sent it for post-mortem examination.

The police will go for DNA profiling to confirm the identity of the deceased person, the SP said.

Police said the investigation will continue the investigation and all possibilities, including abduction, confinement or unnatural death, are being considered.

Forensic investigation is also being made to determine the cause of death, Bhutia said.

