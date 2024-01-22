Slugfest in TN after FM accuses Stalin govt of banning special events

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Sunday refuted Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s allegation that the state government has banned special pujas related to the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted a series of tweets on X with a clipping of Tamil newspaper Dinamalar. (Bloomberg)

Sitharaman posted a series of tweets on X with a clipping of Tamil newspaper Dinamalar, alleging that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government has banned watching the live telecast of the pran pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram temple on January 22.

She alleged that oral orders were issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to temple authorities not to allow any pooja in the name of Ram.

“In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events,” Sitharaman said on X. “They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action.”

HR&CE minister P K Sekar Babu strongly refuted the allegation. “The HR&CE department has not imposed any ban on devotees to organise special poojas, annadanam, or distribute prasadam in the name of Lord Ram,” Babu said. Rumours were being spread to divert people’s attention from the DMK’s youth wing conference being held in Salem on Sunday, he added.

Sitharaman’s claim came hours after Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai alleged that the state government is scuttling plans by devotees to organise special poojas in temples across the state. On Sunday, the DMK youth wing conference passed a resolution, accusing the national party of using the Ram temple opening as a political gimmick and saying that it is the saffron outfit which is anti-Hindu.

On Friday,DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin had said they were not against people’s faith but the party’s opposition is against the demolition of the Babri Masjid, and that they don’t want to mix politics and religion.