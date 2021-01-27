IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations
Tableau of Ladakh during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Tuesday. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Tableau of Ladakh during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Tuesday. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
india news

Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations

  • While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
READ FULL STORY
By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:15 AM IST

Mandatory masks, a smaller crowd, fewer participants, shortened route, and contactless formations were some of the changes observed during the 72nd Republic Day held in the wake of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.

As per the advisory, children below the age of 15 were also not permitted at the parade. The size of the marching contingents from the armed forces and the paramilitary were also smaller. The route of the parade was also shortened and ended at the National Stadium instead of the Red Fort.

For the first time in at least five decades, the Republic Day celebrations, seen as a high point in India’s diplomatic calendar, did not have a chief guest. The last time the parade did not have a chief guest was in 1966. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the dignitary invited this year – had cancelled his planned visit to India to focus on countering a recent surge in Covid-19 infections in Britain.

From sanitiser dispensers at multiple entrances to security personnel donning PPE kits, the venue of the parade at Rajpath ensured Covid-19 protocols were followed. Special Covid-19 booths with beds and emergency medical equipment were also present at the spot. Security officials deployed at the spot ensured that people maintained distance while standing in queues or while speaking to one another.

Dr Sarath Kumar, 28, who works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said he had come for the parade for the first time. “They are enforcing Covid-19 protocols like physical distancing strictly and even the seats are stationed at a 6 ft distance. There were multiple entry points to avoid overcrowding and the entire arrangement was good. The interesting part of the parade was the air force formations and the participants exercising precaution,” he said.

Another visitor Harshita Malik, 30, a PhD student from Rohtak, said it was important to maintain traditions. “Celebrating the Republic Day was important as it is a part of our tradition. The Covid-19 risk can be mitigated if we follow all protocols. The arrangements here ensured that we sat at a distance from one another so I think it was a good idea to not cancel the parade.”

In the absence of the motorcycle stunts, which received the maximum applause from the audience in previous years, the loudest cheers this year were reserved for the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and the Rafale jets, which participated in the parade for the first time.

Ranjan Kumar, 37, whose brother was CRPF personnel who lost his life in the 2017 Sukma attack, said, “Seeing the Rafale jet was the best part of the parade. Experiencing it in person is different from seeing it in videos.”

Another popular attraction during this year’s parade was the “Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Covid” tableau put up by the department of biotechnology, which depicted the process of vaccine development through five steps. From virus isolation to vaccine production and clinical trials, the tableau showcased various stages of vaccine development bringing in cheers and applause from the audience.

This is also the first time a tableau from the Union Territory of Ladakh was displayed at the parade.

The tableau from Uttar Pradesh (which showed Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir) and the one from Delhi (which showed the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk) also received massive cheers from the crowd.

Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth was the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade and Captain Preeti Choudhary was the only woman army officer to lead a contingent. She led the upgraded Schilika weapon system, which also featured at the Republic Day Parade for the first time.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 157 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the fifth time the daily incidences’ count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.24 per cent.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,820 with seven new fatalities, the authorities said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers brave tear gas shells fired by Delhi Police during the tractor march from Tikri border, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Farmers brave tear gas shells fired by Delhi Police during the tractor march from Tikri border, at Nangloi Crossing, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:19 AM IST
  • Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tableau of Ladakh during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Tuesday. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Tableau of Ladakh during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Tuesday. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
india news

Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:15 AM IST
  • While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana farmers welcome farmers of Punjab moving towards Delhi to take part in their Jan 26 tractor rally, as part of the ongoing agitation against farm reform laws, at Shambu Punjab-Haryana border near Patiala. (PTI Photo)
Haryana farmers welcome farmers of Punjab moving towards Delhi to take part in their Jan 26 tractor rally, as part of the ongoing agitation against farm reform laws, at Shambu Punjab-Haryana border near Patiala. (PTI Photo)
india news

Leaders condemn violence, Opposition seeks repeal of laws

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:12 AM IST
  • The Opposition, including the Congress, alleges that the government rushed the farm laws without proper discussion in Parliament. The Centre, however, says the reforms will lead to new opportunities in agriculture trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men work near the Parliament in New Delhi. (AFP)
Men work near the Parliament in New Delhi. (AFP)
india news

House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:55 AM IST
  • The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:30 AM IST
  • Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People gather before taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws in Bengaluru(Reuters)
People gather before taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws in Bengaluru(Reuters)
india news

Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:10 AM IST
  • In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
india news

At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
india news

Farmers' tractor rally: Dark day for the Republic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:59 AM IST
A deadly charge of tractors at ITO, clashes with police at Red Fort: Rampage in the Capital as farm rally descends into unprecedented chaos, disorder and violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
india news

Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
india news

Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
india news

Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29

By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
india news

'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
india news

Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally 

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during farmers' tractor rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
india news

UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:00 PM IST
TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative, lauded the peaceful efforts to "two-State solution, through direct negotiations between the two parties" in the UNSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
india news

Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP