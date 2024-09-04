Smoking, gutkha banned on Chamundi hills: Siddaramaiah

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday declared a ban on smoking, drinking alcohol, and gutkha on Chamundi hills, Mysuru, and also prohibited the use of mobiles during Chamundi darshan. Chief minister Siddaramaiah chairs a meeting of the Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority (CKDA) in Chamundi hills, Mysuru, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

After chairing a meeting of the Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority (CKDA) in Chamundi hills, Siddaramaiah told reporters: “We have plans to distribute prasadam (food), enforce a plastic ban, and install CCTV cameras at various spots in the Chamundi hills for enhanced safety. The authority has been formed to oversee Chamundi hill development, focusing on devotee facilities and preventing crimes in the area. A task force will be established to ensure a smooth experience for visitors, especially during Dussehra.”

“Inside the temple (on the Chamundi hills) photography will be prohibited and mobile phones should be switched off... making Chamundi hills more attractive and providing all facilities and amenities is the aim,” he said.

He added, however, that there will be no dress code, and all people, irrespective of caste, religion and sex, are welcome to the temple.

He also said additional funds of ₹11 crore will be released from the authority to implement the Union government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme here, and five temples will be renovated.

“There are 24 temples other than the Chamundi hills and the temple here, that come under the purview, their development should also happen along with the main temple and the hill. Public should be provided with all facilities and amenities, that’s our motive,” he said.

He further said that the pending projects, including the Dasoha Bhavan development, will soon be completed. “With a fixed deposit of ₹169 crore and an annual income of ₹49.64 crore, the CKDA is well-equipped to tackle development work.”

Siddaramaiah instructed officials to prioritise cleanliness and complete pending projects, ensuring a pleasant experience for the increasing number of devotees and also warned of stringent action against erring officers. He also instructed officers to evict encroachers of Chamundi hills land if any.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile royal family opposed the meeting of the CKDA as the formation of the CKDA is pending for hearing in court.

“The Chamundeshwari constituency development authority should not have held its first meeting under the leadership of the CM, despite a court injunction against the meeting of the authority,” said Mysuru-Kodagu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yaduveer Wodeyar. He emphasised that holding the meeting is a violation of the court order and that they will continue to fight the legal battle in the coming days.

“We have challenged the structure of the authority in court. The government should not interfere in religious matters,” Yaduveer Wodeyar stated. He said that the creation of the authority threatens fundamental religious belief rights and that they will not give up their religious rights to anyone.

“We are not opposing the development of Chamundeshwari hill area. But we are against the formation of CKDA of which hurts our religious faith,” he said. He also expressed regret that temple money is not being used for temples, particularly Hindu temples.

Yaduveer Wodeyar said that his mother, Pramoda Devi Wodeyar, will continue to fight against the formation of CKDA and emphasised that they will persist in their legal battle to preserve their religious beliefs and rights.

With PTI inputs