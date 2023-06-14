'… the most beautiful smile': IndiGo cabin crew's 'sweet note' for Smriti Irani

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday took to her Instagram to appreciated the IndiGo airlines' cabin crew for their sweet gesture of welcoming her onboard. Smriti Irani shared a glimpse and expressed appreciation for the gesture shown by IndiGo cabin crew. (Instagram/ snehaji_20)

In her Instagram story, she shared how the cabin crew made a sweet collage of the union minister and added a message of welcome during her flight with IndiGo. The cabin crew also included their names in the gift.

Smriti Irani shared the story on Instagram. (Instagram/ Smriti Irani)

Irani wrote, "When someone's kindness helps start your day on a sweet note," and tagged the brew members. She also tagged the airline's handle in her social media story and added, "Indigo Airlines, these ladies are (heart-eye emojis)."

Smriti Irani also re-shared the Instagram post on her story by one of the airlines' cabin crew named Sneha Jadhav who posted a picture of herself with the union minister and the gift they gave her.

"Smriti Irani ma'am YOU ARE HOME. Thanks to my job, I meet a lot of actors, producers, fashionmodels, celebrities and politicians often. And everybody has their own way of showing off their stardom. But being the most loved artist and everything mentioned above, you show off your stardom with the most beautiful smile and warmth that makes everyone (especially me) feel so comfortable around you like you feel at home," Jadhav wrote in her post.

The union minister is active on social media and often uses the platform to share important messages. Last month, Irani shared her "first ever" advertisement for a prominent company, focusing on the significance of menstrual hygiene.