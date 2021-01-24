Smriti Irani, Jaishankar post photos with daughters on National Girl Child Day

Union ministers Smriti Irani and S Jaishankar on Sunday posted photographs with their daughters on social media on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, which is observed in India every year on January 24, to mark the day.

"My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements," Smriti Irani, the minister of women and child development, and textiles, posted along with a photo with daughters Shanelle and Zoish. It was the ministry of women and child development that started the initiate of celebrating National Girl Child Day back in 2008.

My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/zr006SxJBR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2021





External affairs minister S Jaishankar posted two photos of him with daughter Medha Jaishankar, who is a Los Angles-based producer. "Daughters - a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud," the minister wrote. One of the photos shows a much younger Jaishankar when Medha was a kid.

Daughters - a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud. #NationalGirlChildDay #DeshkiBeti pic.twitter.com/ANQ8TEREwB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2021





Having a daughter is a blessing, wrote Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi sharing a photo of daughter Anitra Chaturvedi. "Selfie partner, best friend, drama mate, healer of my troubles, source of my joy," she captioned.

Celebrate and cherish this bond everyday. Having a daughter is a blessing. Selfie partner, best friend, drama mate, healer of my troubles, source of my joy. ❤️#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/t8rcQyjlk0 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 24, 2021

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day today, Health & Family Welfare Department of Karnataka renews it's commitment to the welfare of Girl Child. Let's take #Selfiewithdaughter! pic.twitter.com/YYkCeDzMnn — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 23, 2021





Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar too took to Twitter posting photos with their daughter.

This year, Uttarakhand is celebrating the National Girl Child Day in a different way as Haridwar's Srishti Goswami, a BSc agriculture student, will be the chief minister of the state for today.