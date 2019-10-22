SN Sahai named new power secy as Garg’s retirement accepted

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:19 IST

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjeev Nandan Sahai was on Tuesday named the next power secretary succeeding Subhash Chander Garg, who had sought voluntary retirement after being moved out from the post of finance secretary soon after the Union Budget was passed by Parliament.

Garg was serving a three-month notice period pending acceptance of his voluntary retirement.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the appointment committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed 1986-batch union territory-cadre officer Sahai, who was the special secretary in the power ministry, as secretary upon the retirement of Garg on October 31.

Garg, who would have retired next year after completing the 60-year age of superannuation, was removed as finance secretary and appointed power secretary in July. He had sought voluntary retirement from service and it was granted.

Among other key appointments, 1987-batch IAS officer Pankaj Kumar, the additional secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology, will be the chief executive officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues Aadhaar, a 12-digit biometric identity card.

Braj Raj Sharma has been appointed as the chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) “by temporarily upgrading the post and keeping the recruitment rules of the post in abeyance”, the order said.

He is currently the secretary in the department of border management, ministry of home affairs.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, who was the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India, has been transferred and posted as secretary of the department of border management in place of Sharma.

Senior bureaucrat Sanjeev Gupta will be the secretary of the Inter State Council Secretariat in the ministry of home affairs. He is holding the same position as special secretary.

Minority Affairs secretary Sailesh has been appointed secretary in the department of public enterprises, the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises.

Pramod Kumar Das will be the minority affairs secretary in place of Sailesh. Das is at present the special secretary in the department of expenditure.

Alok Tandon, who is currently in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh, will be secretary in the department of administrative reforms and public grievances.

The officer will hold the additional charge of the secretary in the department of pensions and pensioners welfare, the order said.

Anil Kumar Khachi has been removed from the post of secretary, department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM).

IAS officer Tuhin Kanta Pandey, currently in his cadre state Odisha, has been appointed as the new DIPAM Secretary.

Rajesh Bhushan, the additional secretary in the cabinet secretariat will be secretary (coordination), the cabinet secretariat.

The Centre has also approved in-situ upgrade of the posts of 13 IAS officers of 1987 batch. Leena Nandan, additional secretary in the ministry of road transport and highways will be special secretary in the same ministry.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, additional secretary and establishment officer in the department of personnel and training has been appointed as special secretary and establishment officer.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 23:50 IST