‘Snake and Ladder’ creates poll awareness in Rajasthan

The district administration under its ‘Sweep’ campaign on Tuesday organised a unique event to create awareness among electorates and ensure their participation in the poll process. As part of the event, the administration arranged a 1,600 square feet ‘Snake and Ladder’ board game to create awareness among the voters.

The board game, similar to the one used in the traditional ‘Snake and Ladder’ game, has more or less same rules, albeit with some interesting information. In the administration’s game, every bite of the snake indicates the voter ignored voting norms or cast votes under influence of money, caste, liquor or under pressure.

Besides, the snake bites also signify that the voter avoided registration in voting list or ignored voting on voting day or involved in spreading rumours or misleading information.

On the other hand, climbing of ladder means the voter ensured registration in voter list, participated in democratic system by casting vote, generated awareness among other people, motivated them about the electoral process and helped the aged or specially-abled people in the voting process.

Talking about the board game, Barmer district collector Shivprasad Madan Nakate said that earlier the district had experimented with the event for ‘Save the Water’ campaign.

That time, it was listed in the ‘Limca Book of Records’, he said, adding that when it came to his knowledge, he planned to utilise the idea for generating awareness about the electoral process. He said that the administration is also planning to submit claim for its entry to the ‘Limca Book of Records’. Nakate said that the move has drawn “good response in Barmer city”, after which the administration is planning to organise it in all assembly constituencies of the district.

