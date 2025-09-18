Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Snake found inside operation theatre of Jhansi hospital where fire killed 18 last year

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 02:01 pm IST

The incident has prompted the college administration to issue directions for heightened vigilance in and around OTs.

A snake was found in the operation theatre (OT) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, officials said on Thursday.

The medical college’s OT had earlier hit the headlines when a major fire broke out on November 15 last year, claiming the lives of 18 children.(Unsplash/Representative)
They said that OT in-charge Kanak Srivastava saw the snake on Wednesday and informed the forest department. The reptile was rescued and released into the wild by the personnel.

The medical college’s OT had earlier hit the headlines when a major fire broke out on November 15 last year, claiming the lives of 18 children.

More recently, on August 29 this year, another fire incident in the OT’s electrical panel triggered panic, reminiscent of the last year’s tragedy.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Mahour said that during the monsoon season, the risk of reptiles and other creatures entering hospital premises increases.

"After the snake was found in the OT, precautionary measures have been taken and the staff have been instructed to remain extra vigilant to prevent such incidents," he added.

