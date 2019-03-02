Snipers, commandos deployed at Delhi airport after hijack alert

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday stepped up security around the Delhi airport runway and tarmac after a hijack alert that a civilian airport could be targeted by terrorists in 48 hours, officials said.

Officials said there was no need to panic and assured they had increased deployment of commandos around the tarmac and stationed spotters and snipers on watchtowers.

Access gates to the airside from the terminal and the city were being strictly monitored, a senior CISF official said.

“The threat was received from a northeastern state following which civilian airports, listed as hyper-sensitive airports, were put on high alert. We have stepped up deployment around the runway and taxiways. Our quick reaction teams increased frequency of patrolling. Our men are patrolling the airport boundary so that intrusions can be stopped,” said an officer not authorised to speak to the media.

The officer said they were also on the alert against drones.

The CISF is scanning vehicles entering the airside, specially catering trucks. “Our dog squad is sweeping areas where luggage is stashed before being loaded onto aircraft. A strict watch is being kept on employees of firms responsible for ground duty and those who have access to the airside,” the officer said.

The CISF stepped up security at cargo terminals also since the airside can be accessed from there as well. This is the second such alert sounded in a week. Days after the Pulwama attack, airports across India were put on high alert on Saturday. Security agencies had asked personnel to check all vehicles entering parking areas, apart from enhancing security at other critical points.

The earlier alert was sounded after a threat call was received at Air India’s control room in Mumbai. Airlines of some sectors, including those going to Gulf and Pakistan, were asked to conduct secondary ladder point checks where passengers are checked again just before boarding the plane.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 00:10 IST