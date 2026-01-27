More snow in J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand: Flight ops hit, key roads blocked, thousands stranded | Details here

With a fresh Western Disturbance weather phenomenon hitting North India starting Monday, the Himalayan regions of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir received snowfall, blocking roads and disrupting air and rail traffic. The snowfall began on Monday night and continued intermittently on Tuesday as well across several parts of J&K. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photos)

In J&K, the snowfall led to the closure of key Jammu-Srinagar highway and cancellation of all flights at the Srinagar airport causing massive inconvenience to passengers on Tuesday.

Rains also lashed the hill town of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, where 711 roads, including three national highways, were blocked in view of the inclement weather, state minister Jagat Singh Negi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Here is how the Western Disturbance is panning out in north India:

Jammu and Kashmir The snowfall began on Monday night and continued intermittently on Tuesday as well across several parts of J&K. The snowfall led to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the cancellation of all flights at Srinagar airport, according to PTI.

The key National Highway 44 was shut due to snow accumulation near the Navyug tunnel at Qazigund and Banihal, per the report.

Snow-clearing operations were also underway as authorities were working to restore connectivity after snow disrupted regular traffic movement on the highway.