Social media ban lifted in J-K, internet speed restricted to 2G

In a fresh order, the Jammu and Kashmir administration today said people would now be allowed unrestricted internet access with 2G speed. Internet connectivity shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding.

Mar 04, 2020
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to lift the ban put on social media sites that was active for more than six months
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to lift the ban on social media websites. The restrictions were put in place after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

In a fresh order, the Jammu and Kashmir administration today said that people would now be allowed unrestricted internet access, but with 2G speed. Internet connectivity shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding.

While the post-paid SIM card holders shall continue to access the internet, these services shall not be available on pre-paid SIM cards unless verified as per government norms.

The new order will be applicable only till March 17 on an experimental basis.

It is further directed that the access/communication facilities provided by the government vie e-terminals, internet kiosks, apart from special arrangements for tourists, students and traders etc shall continue.

Further, Jammu and Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police has been tasked with ensuring implementation of the directions.

The internet was suspended across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. It was restored in a phased manner across the Valley.

