Social media posts supporting constable accused in Apple executive’s death surface

A social media campaign has been started for police constables accused of killing Apple executive Vivek Tiwari even as the Uttar Pradesh police have assured his family of a fair investigation into the case.

“..senior police officials are not supporting our brothers...let us come together to ensure justice to our brothers Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Rana...” reads a post being circulated across social media platforms.

Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar aka Sandeep Rana are the main accused in Tiwari’s killing.

The post contains bank details of both the constables and the wife of Prashant Chaudhary, who is also a constable, with a message to provide financial assistance to the family. “We will give 5 Crore to our brother Prashant,” says the post.

The origin of the message could not be immediately ascertained. Veer Singh Raju, who according to his Facebook profile details is a constable with the Uttar Pradesh police, shared the post on the social networking website on Sunday morning.

The post received several reactions in a short time. The post was removed later in the afternoon. “There is no need to give any explanation,” wrote Ashish Kumar Dwivedi on Facebook.

One Rohit Pal posted a screenshot on Facebook showing a transfer of ₹1,000 into the account of Chaudhary’s wife. Chaudhary reportedly headed a protest of constables in Lucknow in 2016, which apparently had made him popular.

Top police officers said the matter is being looked into internally.

“Such posts are being reviewed by our officials and necessary action will be taken if needed,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

Most of the comments to the post are vicious. One Vishnu Chahar used derogatory language for Tiwari’s widow. Another user, Pradeep Yadav, warned the police chief.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 23:27 IST