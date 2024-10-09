Terrorists abduct soldier in Anantnag, search underway

A Territorial Army (TA) soldier was allegedly abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag districts and search operation has been launched. Two soldiers were allegedly abducted from Shangus in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Tuesday, however, one of them managed to escape.(HT File Photo)

The two soldiers were allegedly abducted from Shangus in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Tuesday, however, one of them managed to give a slip, ANI reported.

Following the information of abduction, security forces including the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive search operation in the area.

“Two Territorial Army jawans were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag. One of them has returned and a search operation is underway for the other sources,” ANI quoted sources as saying.

The Indian Army so far has not released any statement about the matter.

In August 2023, an army soldier went missing from his native Kulgam district in Kashmir while on leave. He was later found by the police.

Wani, in his late 20s, disappeared near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam. According to his family and police, he had left his house in Asthal, Kulgam, in his car to buy some food items, as he was scheduled to return to Ladakh the following day to resume his duties.

The car had been found abandoned a short distance away, with blood stains, according to his family. “He had left for the market at 7:30 pm, and shortly after, we found his car with blood marks,” they said.

Earlier in 2019, a soldier Yasin Bhat managed to escape a kidnapping attempt at his home in Qazipora, Budgam. Terrorists had barged into his house to abduct him, but a scuffle ensued, allowing Bhat to escape, his family members had said.

In the past eight years, more than five soldiers have been abducted and killed in different parts of Kashmir, most incidents taking in Shopian and Kulgam regions of South Kashmir, with one case reported from Budgam in 2022 .

With ANI inputs