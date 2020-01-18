Soldier allegedly commits suicide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

india

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 13:47 IST

A soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday.

Sepoy Prince Kumar, 25, was a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Udhampur district police chief SSP Rajiv Pandey said, “the incident occurred Friday evening. He was posted in 112 Territorial Army and was on guard duty when he allegedly shot himself with his service weapon”.

“It would be too early to establish the motive behind such an extreme step. We are also awaiting his post-mortem report. His body is being sent to his native place,” said the SSP.

A case has been registered and a preliminary investigation has been initiated under section 174 Cr PC, he added.

Chinar camp where the incident occurred is in the Rehmbal area of Udhampur district, where the Northern Command headquarters is located.