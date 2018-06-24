 Soldier found dead near home Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri | india news | Hindustan Times
Soldier found dead near home Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

The sepoy of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry had come home (in Rajouri) on leave and was to report back at his unit in Ferozepur in Punjab on June 30.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2018 16:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Jammu
An FIR has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the soldier’s death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A soldier was found dead on Sunday under mysterious circumstances near his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said.

Sepoy Neeraj Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry had come home on leave and was to report back at his unit in Ferozepur in Punjab on June 30.

“His body was today found under mysterious circumstances near his home in Sunderbani area of Rajouri,” a police officer said on Sunday.

“An FIR has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of his death,” he added.

