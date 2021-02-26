Soldier held for sharing data with Pakistan

A soldier from an infantry regiment posted at the Army’s Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur near Jammu has been arrested for allegedly passing on classified information to Pakistani operatives, people familiar with the development said.

“The havaldar belongs to Punjab. He has been arrested and is being interrogated. He has passed classified data electronically to his handlers in Pakistan,” a person aware of the matter said.

The above cited people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld since a probe into the case is underway. The soldier is believed to have shared classified data that could be prove to be detrimental to the security of troops in Jammu & Kashmir, they added.

Meanwhile, two unidentified militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are yet to be ascertained, police added.