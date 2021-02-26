Soldier held for sharing data with Pakistan
A soldier from an infantry regiment posted at the Army’s Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur near Jammu has been arrested for allegedly passing on classified information to Pakistani operatives, people familiar with the development said.
“The havaldar belongs to Punjab. He has been arrested and is being interrogated. He has passed classified data electronically to his handlers in Pakistan,” a person aware of the matter said.
The above cited people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld since a probe into the case is underway. The soldier is believed to have shared classified data that could be prove to be detrimental to the security of troops in Jammu & Kashmir, they added.
Meanwhile, two unidentified militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are yet to be ascertained, police added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juvenile convict to be let off with fine in 22-years old murder case
- The question before the Supreme Court was whether the accused should be tried as a juvenile as under the Juvenile Justice Act, 1986 as it then prevailed when the crime was committed as those under 16 years were termed juvenile under the act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared: What next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
S Jaishankar, China counterpart review disengagement at LAC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Over 1,500 new Covid-19 deaths in Brazil as toll crosses 250,000
Soldier held for sharing data with Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws stir LIVE: Farmers to join Bharat Bandh call today
- Several farm organisation protesting the new farm laws decided to join the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by transport and trade unions today. On February 25, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha appealed to all farmers to join the bandh peacefully.
‘Bandar mara gaya’: The 3.45am phone call in Delhi after air strike in Balakot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh plea seeks legalisation of same-sex unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre opposes petitions for same-sex marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sent over 361 lakh anti-Covid vaccine doses to various countries: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination: Registration on CO-WIN for beneficiaries to begin from Mar 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US welcomes India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR registered after vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Pakistan agree on ceasefire along LoC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox