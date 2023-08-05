Soldier injured as patrolling party attacked in J-K's Kulgam

A soldier was injured in an attack on the patrolling party in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The soldier has been rushed to a hospital. The militants fired at the patrolling party of 9 Rashtriya Rifles and threw grenades hours after three army personnel were killed in action during a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam. Patrolling party attacked in J-K's Kulgam.(ANI / Representative image)

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the security forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, three security forces personnel were injured, and they succumbed during treatment.

"Operation Halan #Kulgam. On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by Security Forces on 04 Aug 23. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a tweet.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night and the search operation was launched on Saturday morning to trace the ultras, believed to be three in number, reported PTI citing quoting officials. The group is believed to have reached Kulgam district through the Pir Panjal range, according to the report.

(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)

