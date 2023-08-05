Home / India News / Soldier injured as patrolling party attacked in J-K's Kulgam

Soldier injured as patrolling party attacked in J-K's Kulgam

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2023 11:03 AM IST

The patrolling party was attacked hours after three army personnel succumbed to injuries received during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam.

A soldier was injured in an attack on the patrolling party in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The soldier has been rushed to a hospital. The militants fired at the patrolling party of 9 Rashtriya Rifles and threw grenades hours after three army personnel were killed in action during a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam.

Patrolling party attacked in J-K's Kulgam.(ANI / Representative image)
Patrolling party attacked in J-K's Kulgam.(ANI / Representative image)

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the security forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, three security forces personnel were injured, and they succumbed during treatment.

"Operation Halan #Kulgam. On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by Security Forces on 04 Aug 23. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a tweet.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night and the search operation was launched on Saturday morning to trace the ultras, believed to be three in number, reported PTI citing quoting officials. The group is believed to have reached Kulgam district through the Pir Panjal range, according to the report.

(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out