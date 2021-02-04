Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
An Army soldier was killed on Wednesday in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said.
Sepoy Laxman, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was the fourth soldier killed this year in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC.
"The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri. Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire," the spokesperson said.
He said Laxman was critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to his injuries.
"Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he said.
Earlier, three Army personnel were killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in January this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM over doctored video
Pakistan effectively using drones for smuggling, surveillance: BSF DG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One arrested for violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi to visit kin of farmer who died in R-Day tractor rally violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC junks petition seeking stay on ‘love jihad’ laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Usmani will soon be arrested over Elgar speech: Maha home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India slips two positions to 53rd spot in EIU’s Democracy Index
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP shattered India’s global image: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Mumbai cop sues Arnab Goswami for defamation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Praveen Sinha named acting CBI chief after Shukla’s ‘quiet’ tenure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Any ‘senior, responsible’ Facebook staff can appear before Delhi panel, SC told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to begin 2nd phase of vaccination; police, civic workers up next
- In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both Congress and CPI(M) have lost credibility in Kerala: Nadda
- This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition, Centre spar in Rajya Sabha over farm laws; Lower House still stalled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox