Sole BSP MLA Md Jama Khan set to join JD(U) in Bihar
- Khan won from the Chainpur Assembly seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2020 assembly elections and is all set to join JD-U soon.
Within a week, soon when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) projected Shahnawaz Hussain as a nominee, the Janata Dal–United (JD-U) too is all set to welcome the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Md Jama Khan to the party fold.
Khan won from the Chainpur Assembly seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2020 assembly elections and is all set to join JD-U soon.
“Yes, I am going to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumarji this evening,” the BSP MLA said adding, “I do feel I can fulfill promises made to people during elections by joining the government.”
Talking to HT over the phone, Khan said, “You can translate your words into action fully if you are in the ruling party and I see nothing wrong in joining the ruling party for the sake of the people.” He is likely to get a ministerial berth in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.
Khan surprised everyone by defeating veteran BJP leader and minister Brij Kishor Bind by a margin of over 24,000 votes in the last assembly polls. He had unsuccessfully contested the seat on a Congress ticket in 2010 and lost to BJP leader Brij Kishor Bind by a small margin of 674 votes in 2015.
An alumni of BHU, the BSP leader is known for his deep insight into UP politics and JD-U is all set to enter into the political arena in UP in the next assembly elections.
Just before the 2020 assembly polls BSP’s Bihar president Bharat Bind had switched over to RJD and later won the Bhabua seat on a RJD ticket.
“This is the second blow to BSP in Bihar in quick succession and now BSP has to reconsider its strategy in Bihar,” political observer Amitesh Tiwari said.
He added, “JD-U can’t miss the opportunity as the party wants to take revenge for Arunachal Pradesh where JD-U MLAs had switched over to BJP,” a political observer said.
Both of NDA’s allies—the BJP and JD-U have wooed Muslim leaders in Bihar politics to show their interest in minorities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sole BSP MLA Md Jama Khan set to join JD(U) in Bihar
- Khan won from the Chainpur Assembly seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2020 assembly elections and is all set to join JD-U soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reports 62% vaccination, more than 10,000 health workers inoculated
- Since January 16, a total of 10,514 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Uttarakhand in 171 sessions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand accepts saints’ request for burial land to check jal samadhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, AASU takes out torch rallies against CAA
- The PM is scheduled to address a public rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Saturday and distribute land allotment certificates to over 1,06,000 landless people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court
- The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM announces ₹1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids
- The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong wants JPC to probe ‘security breach’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Follow my father’s ideology... he’d never, ever give up on idea of India: Mehbooba Mufti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant dies of burn injuries; two arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM talks to health workers to dispel fears over vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSY reshuffles cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Be factually correct, focus on quality: Nadda to BJP's social media cell in UP
- The BJP chief directed the volunteers to keep reminding people of the good work done by the state and central governments on social media since public memory was known to be short.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parakram Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji on eve of his jayanti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox