Economic crackdown necessary in terror havens: Amit Shah's veiled dig at Pakistan

Without naming Pakistan, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said some countries repeatedly support terrorists and their agencies have made terrorism their state policy. Terrorism has no international boundaries and so all countries should think beyond politics and cooperate with each other, Amit Shah said addressing the concluding function of the 3rd 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing.

"In these terror havens, it's necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with economic crackdown. All countries have to rise above their geo-political interests," Shah said.

"There have been many instances when, under the guise of other motives, some organizations promote terrorism and radicalisation at the national and international levels," Amit Shah said. Referring to the government's recent ban on the Popular Front of India, Amit Shah said, "Recently, the Government of India has banned an organisation that conspired to radicalise the youth and push them towards terrorism. I believe that every country should identify and take stringent action against such organisations."

"The growing links of terrorism with organized crimes such as narcotics, crypto-currency, and hawala, have increased the possibility of terror financing manifold. The primary goal of this conference is to identify various channels and ideate a practical and workable roadmap against terror financing, identifying its various channels," Amit Shah said.

