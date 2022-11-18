Home / India News / 'Some countries...': At anti-terror meet, Shah, PM take indirect swipes at Pak

'Some countries...': At anti-terror meet, Shah, PM take indirect swipes at Pak

Updated on Nov 18, 2022 01:17 PM IST

'No Money for Terror' conference: 78 countries - not Pakistan and Afghanistan - and 16 multi-lateral agencies are participating in the conference in Delhi, which is the third such since 2018.

Amit Shah (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday underlined prime minister Narendra Modi's remarks about 'certain countries' supporting terrorism and said 'protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism'.

He also underlined Modi's comments on terror financing, calling it 'more dangerous than terrorism' and (unlike the PM) called out groups like Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed for 'continuing to spread terror'.

Shah was speaking at the 'No Money for Terror' conference in Delhi - which will look to build on previous meetings in Paris in 2018 and Melbourne in 2019 - and both the prime minister and he made indirect references to Pakistan.

"Some countries protect and shelter terrorists... seek to undermine or even hinder our collective resolve to fight terrorism. Protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism," Amit Shah was quoted by news agency PTI.

He also said the threat of terrorism 'cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group' and described it as a 'most serious threat'.

What did PM Modi say?

Shortly before the home minister spoke, the prime minister warned of new measures by terrorists to hide their sources of funding. He also expressed grief over the 'thousands of precious lives' lost in terror attacks over the years.

"We lost thousands... but fought terrorism bravely. We have been firm in tackling terror. We consider that even a single attack is one too many," he said.

Calling for a 'uniform, zero-tolerance approach' to combating terrorism, prime minister Modi ripped into 'certain countries' - seen as an indirect reference to Pak - that 'support terrorism as part of their foreign policy'.

"They offer political, ideological and financial support..." he said.

The prime minister also demanded that countries found to be aiding terrorism be forced to pay compensation. "There can be no ifs and in such matters... World needs to unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terrorism."

At the 'No Money for Terror' conference, 77 countries (apart from India and 16 multi-lateral agencies like Interpol) will discuss issues like restricting flow of money for funding terrorism.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in the conference, officials said.

'… one of Pak's foremost problems'

On Friday Pak prime minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that terrorism remained one of his country's most serious problems.

The admission came after an attack on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"Make no mistake. Terrorism continues to be one of Pak's foremost problems. Our armed forces & police have valiantly fought the scourge," he tweeted.

