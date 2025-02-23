‘Some leaders unable to digest Maha Kumbh success’: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday hit out at the opposition for questioning the quality of water at the Triveni Sangam, where crores of devotees have taken a holy dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on February 10,(@pushkardhami)

"A large number of people have taken a dip in the holy Sangam...I also took a holy dip. Some people want to hurt spirituality and religious places and are spreading such rumours (raising questions about the quality of water in Sangam). Some leaders are unable to digest the success of Maha Kumbh...Very good arrangements have been made for Mahakumbh under the leadership of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath," ANI quoted Dhami as saying.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), who visited Prayagraj on Sunday, congratulated UP CM Yogi Adityanath for making good arrangements.

"I congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath and all the officials for making good arrangements...I will pray for humanity...This moment cannot be expressed it can just be felt," he said.

Yogi rejects concerns over Triveni Sangam waters

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath rejected concerns regarding “faecal contamination” in the waters at Triveni Sangam.

“Questions are being raised about the quality of the water (at Triveni) ... All the pipes and the drains in and around Sangam have been taped, and the water is being released only after purification. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is regularly assessing the water quality at Sangam,” Adityanath said in the UP assembly on February 19.

Earlier in a report, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the water quality of rivers with respect to Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). The report stated that during monitoring conducted on January 12-13, 2025, the river water quality did not meet the bathing criteria at most locations.