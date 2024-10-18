Some pernicious forces trying to show India in bad colour, says VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said there are “pernicious forces, that in a structured manner, seek to unfairly seek to taint us” and these forces have a “sinister design” to use international fora to question our human rights record. He was addressing the foundation day celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission. (PTI photo)

Speaking at an event marking the 31st anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dhankhar spoke about the importance of addressing human rights challenges and urged for vigilance against forces attempting to tarnish India’s reputation globally.

Recalling his time as Governor of West Bengal, Dhankhar pointed to the post-poll violence in the state as an isolated but concerning episode.

“I had a tenure I will not be able to forget because it is reminded on every platform,” he said, acknowledging the violence but cautioning against using it to define India’s broader human rights situation.

The VP labelled the state of West Bangel as the “law of the ruler, rather than rule of law”.

Dhankhar also emphasised that despite such isolated incidents, India has made significant strides in upholding human rights, maintaining that the rule of law prevails in the country.

In his broader discussion on human rights, Dhankhar stressed the significance of equality and dignity for all, aligning with the 2024 World Human Rights Day theme: “Equality, Reducing Inequality, Advancing Human Rights.”

He reiterated that all human beings are “born free and equal in dignity”, and discrimination based on race, religion, or gender undermines the core of human rights.

Dhankhar noted that the protection of these rights is not solely the government’s responsibility but a collective duty of the public.

“To respect others’ human rights is to respect one’s own,” he emphasised, further explaining the inviolability of human rights as foundational to India’s democracy and Constitution.