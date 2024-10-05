'Someone touched her': Kumari Selja reacts as BJP claims Congress woman worker 'molested' on stage in Haryana

Haryana assembly election: Congress MP Kumari Selja on Saturday condemned the alleged molestation incident attempt with a Congress worker on stage in the presence of Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other leaders during an election campaigning and demanded strict action against the accused. Congress leader Kumari Selja.(PTI file)

“I spoke to her, she told me that someone was touching her and trying to remove her from the stage. We saw the same in the video as well and when I confirmed this with her, she told me that someone misbehaved with her. If something like this happens to a woman today, it is highly condemnable. Action should be taken on this,” Kumari Selja told reporters.

Her statement comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress after sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) which purportedly shows a female farmer leader being molested during the event.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Congress and accused it of being the most anti-women party.

"A very shameful video has surfaced. It is circulating in the media and on social media, and Kumari Selja has confirmed it. In broad daylight, on a Congress platform in the presence of Deepender Hooda, a female leader was openly harassed and abused by Congress workers who are likely Hooda supporters. If women in Congress are not safe on public platforms during the day, how can the state's women feel secure? Congress is the most anti-women party, and tickets are being sold for money and influence. Sharda Rathore mentioned it, and Simi Rosebell John spoke about the casting couch," Shehzad Poonawalla said.

"Many female Congress leaders have left due to the misconduct by so-called Congress men. Yet, Priyanka Vadra, who promotes the slogan of women's empowerment, remains silent. Silent in Kannauj, Kerala, Kolkata, and even in Kathua, where a supporter of the accused was given a ticket and made a star campaigner. It is clear that Congress is anti-women, and their own leaders are revealing this. This is a published report. The discomfort of the female leader is visible in the video when she was being harassed. Congress signifies an anti-women mindset. Congress means if I am a girl, can I be safe from these Congress men? Will Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi take action against Hooda supporters?" the BJP spokesperson added.

Pradeep Bhandari, another BJP spokersperson, said, “This is How Congress treats women of Haryana. Sonia Doohan was molested in Congress rally in the presence of Deepinder Hooda. Kumari Shelja speaks to her to console Sonia Doohan. Priyanka Vadra's Ladki Hun Lad Sakti is a charade. Molestation of women is what Congress guarantees."