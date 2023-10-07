‘Sometimes I suspect…’: Jaishankar on being elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday lauded the significant economic contributions of Gujarat and its people as he highlighted the state's reputation for entrepreneurship, risk-taking potential, and willingness to explore opportunities on a global scale. External affairs minister S Jaishankar at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

"Gujarat has been an economic leader of this country for a long time," Jaishankar said at a curtain-raiser event for the 10th Edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

"People are legendary for entrepreneurship, risk-taking potential, or willingness to explore opportunities all over the world."

On the global presence of the Gujarati community, Jaishankar said, "There are no countries in the world that have no Gujarati, and sometimes I suspect that's the reason why they chose to send the foreign affairs minister to parliament from that state."

He underscored the importance of Gujarat in the economic landscape of India, saying, “Because Gujarat has been the pioneer, performer, and leader, the economic event in Gujarat has a very special significance. So anybody coming there is looking not just at the performance of India but the future prospects of India.”

Mentioning key economic initiatives linked to Gujarat, he said the state played a pivotal role as the Indian endpoint of the India – Middle East – Europe economic corridor, which had been a crucial focus during the recent G20 summit.

He added, "There's an older one. The International North–South transport corridor, and that too is now getting greater impetus. Here too, the take-off point for India is the western shore of India, particularly the coast of Gujarat."

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor agreement – signed by India, US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union at the G20 summit this year in New Delhi – will consist of two separate corridors, the East corridor connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and the Northern corridor connecting West Asia/Middle East to Europe.

Jaishankar also highlighted the I2U2 initiative, focusing on hybrid energy parks and food parks, which are planned for Gujarat. "We are looking for these developments in Gujarat," he said, emphasizing the state's vital role in India's energy and food production goals.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) mark a significant milestone in Gujarat's journey from being a 'preferred investment destination' to a 'Gateway to the Future' in shaping the vision of New India.

The event will take place in two segments, including the curtain raiser, an interactive session and an interaction with Heads of Missions.

