Son innocent, will appear before police today: MoS Ajay Mishra on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ on Friday insisted that his son Ashish, who faces a murder case in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3, was “innocent” and will appear before police on Saturday to record his statement.

The minister’s remarks came hours after police issued a second summon to his son, Ashish Mishra, who failed to turn up at the crime branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri at 10 am for questioning.

Alleging that his son was unwell, Teni told reporters at Lucknow airport, “We have full faith in law. My son is innocent. He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well. He will appear before the police tomorrow and give his statement and evidence as he is innocent.”

The developments came after Supreme Court was exceptionally harsh while commenting on the police’s lenient handling of Ashish Mishra, although it didn’t name him.The apex court said it was “not satisfied” with the action taken by the state government and sought to know why the accused was not arrested.

Ashish, along with others, were booked on murder and other charges after a vehicle belonging to the Union minister allegedly mowed down four farmers during a protest against three central agricultural laws on Sunday. Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by angry protesters, said Ashish, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence that ensued.

Farmers maintain that Ashish was in the lead car that ran over people. The minister and his son have denied the latter’s alleged involvement in the incident and said they were not at the spot.

On Thursday night, the state police made their first arrests in the case by taking two people, Luvkush Rana and Ashish Pandey, into custody -- hours after the Supreme Court sought a report in this regard. Rana and Pandey are said to be associates of Ashish Mishra.

On the Opposition’s demand for his resignation, Teni said, “Opposition can demand anything. This is a BJP government which works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against those found guilty.”

The latest police notice to Ashish warned of legal action if he failed to appear before the probe team on Saturday.

“The notice to Ashish was issued under Section 160 (police officer’s power to require attendance of witnesses) of code of criminal procedure and he was asked to appear in person and present evidence that he is aware of about the incident. Ashish has failed to appear. We will now adopt other legal procedures,” Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police Vijay Dhull said.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said Ashish continued to remain untraceable as several reports suggested that he fled to Nepal. The official added that the accused’s last location was traced near Banbirpur village under Tikunia police station limits, somewhere near India-Nepal border.

“The investigation committee headed by deputy inspector general, police headquarters, Upendra Agarwal and senior member of the committee Sunil Kumar Singh, a commandant at 10th battalion PAC, Barabanki, are discussing the next course of action,” the official said.

A few reports also suggested that Ashish was planning to surrender before a local court on Saturday.

Hitting out at the government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said sending summons to the minister’s son for questioning was only a formality and insisted he should resign for an unbiased probe into the incident.

“The government has woken up after the Supreme Court intervention. The minister should resign,” Yadav told reporters outside his residence in Lucknow before leaving for Bahraich to meet families of two farmers who were killed in the violence.

“Otherwise, the officer who will be questioning him will have to first salute him and then interrogate him. Before leaving, the officer will have to again salute him due to his post,” he added.

Internet services restart

Meanwhile, internet services were restored in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday, six days after they were suspended following violence in the district on Sunday. The services were restored for a few hours on Tuesday morning, but were again suspended the same day. Most markets, schools and other educational institutions were also opened in the district, including those closer to Tikunia.