Sonali Phogat's death: Goa Police to visit Haryana on Tuesday for investigation

A team of the Goa Police probing BJP leader Sonali Phogat's alleged murder case will visit Haryana on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that Phogat's death case could be transferred to the CBI if the need arose. He added that further investigations were on and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar had been apprised of the investigation.

“We have arrested all accused. We are in talks with the Haryana CM and have sent all reports to the DGP Haryana. If we later feel the need to involve the CBI, we will ask for it,” Sawant said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of the BJP leader.

The move came after Khattar had assured Phogat's family members who met him at his residence in Chandigarh on Saturday evening and sought a probe by the CBI.

Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed "blunt force injuries" on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

(With agency inputs)

