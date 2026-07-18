'I'll lead if Sonam can't': Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali says July 20 march to Parliament is on

After activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung hospital by the Delhi Police on health grounds this morning, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said he is still on a hunger strike and that if he is unable to march to Parliament on July 20, she will lead the march. She asserted that the march will definitely go ahead.

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo said that she will lead the CJP march to Parliament on July 20 if her husband is stopped from participating in it. (ANI)

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Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Angmo said Wangchuk was brought from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung hospital without either of their consent. She added that just because Wangchuk had been forcibly taken to the hospital did not mean the march would not happen.

Track CJP protest and Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE updates here

"Sonam Wangchuk was brought here from the Jantar Mantar site without informing him or without informing me. Just yesterday evening, doctors from Safdarjung Hospital had checked him, and all his vitals were normal. But now they're telling us his potassium has dropped and it's life-threatening," Angmo told reporters. She added that the hospital was not showing the report when asked about it.

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{{^usCountry}} "Even if Sonam can't join the march, I will represent him and lead that march, and it will happen on Monday as planned. It's not that just because they've forcibly brought Sonam here, they can stop it," she said. 'Sonam is still fasting' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Even if Sonam can't join the march, I will represent him and lead that march, and it will happen on Monday as planned. It's not that just because they've forcibly brought Sonam here, they can stop it," she said. 'Sonam is still fasting' {{/usCountry}}

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Angmo said Wangchuk had refused electrolyte powder and continued with his fast.

"Sonam Wangchuk has fasted for 20 days, and it is still going on. The doctors spoke about giving him electrolyte powder, but he refused. His fast is still continuing," she said, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | JNU's Neha Bora continues hunger strike after Wangchuk moved away, alleges police crackdown

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Questioning the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation, Angmo said the Delhi high court had directed regular health monitoring but had not ordered hospitalisation.

"Regarding the High Court order, the order never mandated hospitalisation. It simply stated that an individual's health is paramount and must be monitored at regular intervals; it did not order hospitalisation. So, this is not in accordance with the High Court order," she said.

Also Read | Video: Woman throws ink at Abhijeet Dipke as he sits on hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk's 'removal'

After Sonam Wangchuk was ‘removed’ by the Delhi Police, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike. Shortly after he started the fast, a video surfaced on social media showing a person throwing blue ink at him. Dipke later shared the video on X and appeared to brush off the incident, writing, "Blue is my colour… Jai Bhim!"

Hospital says Wangchuk's health paremeters stable

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Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said Wangchuk was stable but had mild dehydration and weakness due to prolonged fasting.

"Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," Dr Bamba said.