Sonia Gandhi visits hospital for routine check weeks after recovery from systemic infection

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi visited a hospital on Wednesday, weeks after being discharged from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital following recovery from a “systemic infection”. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on the occasion of the 140th foundation day of the Indian National Congress on December 28, 2025. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram for a routine check-up, PTI news agency reported, citing a police source. The former Congress president is at the hospital and will leave soon, the officer said.

A comment from the hospital on the visit is awaited.

Sonia Gandhi was last admitted on the night of March 24, at around 10.20 pm, with a fever and spent seven days in the hospital. The hospital admission had prompted Rahul Gandhi to cancel a scheduled visit to Kerala.

A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, rather than staying localised.

The veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues. She was kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department.

Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla earlier the same month - on June 7 last year.