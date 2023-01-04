Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital, Siddaramaiah wishes her 'healthy return'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 02:58 PM IST

The former Congress president has been suffering from a respiratory infection and has been unwell since Tuesday when the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began its Uttar Pradesh leg, news agency PTI reported.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Her daughter and the grand old party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, the report added.

This was a routine checkup for the 76-year-old veteran Congress leader.

The PTI report stated, citing the sources, that Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection. They said that Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the party's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The yatra entered its Uttar Pradesh leg on Tuesday evening.

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah lamented over Gandhi's hospitalisation and wished her a “speedy recovery and healthy return”.

“Sad to know that senior INC India leader Smt Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital. I wish her a speedy recovery and healthy return,” he tweeted.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumed at 6am today from UP's Mavikalan in Baghpat district after halting there for the night.

Rahul, who has been seen in a white t-shirt throughout the yatra's legs in Haryana and Delhi despite biting cold, was snapped walking in the march this morning. Priyanka, meanwhile, did not join his brother after the yatra resumed but Congress sources told PTI that she is expected to come back in afternoon.

Gandhi, who has been battling health issues since contracting Covid-19 last year, had travelled abroad for a neck checkup a few months ago. She also joined the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka's Mandya and was later seen with Rahul, Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra in Delhi. The Delhi leg of the yatra was the first time the entire Gandhi family came together for Congress's biggest public outreach movement, which the grand old party has stated is aimed at bringing the country together.

