Rahul Gandhi's heartwarming moment with mother Sonia is winning internet | Video

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is in the national capital after covering nearly 3,000 kilometres. The march will head to Uttar Pradesh on January 3 where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany the Congress MP in the yatra.

On Wednesday, the Grand Old Party marked its Foundation Day which was attended by top party leaders including former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

A video of Rahul sharing a heartwarming moment with his mother is doing rounds on the internet. The duo share a laugh while interacting with senior Congress leader Ambika Soni.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had a joyful moment with his mother Sonia Gandhi during the party's 138th Foundation Day celebration event in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tgqBAxY2co — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

The Yatra had started from Kanyakumari in September and has covered ten states in the past three months. However, the march has triggered a massive BJP vs Congress showdown.

In a latest development, the Congress in a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah alleged that the Yatra's security was compromised on multiple occasions while entering Delhi on December 24. It accused the Delhi Police of failure in controlling the crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress also accused the Intelligence Bureau of harassment and claimed that some of the Yatra participants had been questioned. “The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and Bharat Jodo Yatris had to form a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi. ...the Delhi Police remained mute spectators,” said the letter.

The letter written to Shah comes amid the political slugfest over Congress leader Salman Khurshid's remark equating Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram. “Lord Ram’s ‘khadau’ (footwear) is not able to reach places, his brother Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in Uttar Pradesh. Now that ‘khadau’ has reached Uttar Pradesh, Ram ji will also come,” the former Union minister had said in Moradabad, evoking sharp attacks by the BJP. Khurshid clarified he never compared the Congress MP to Lord Ram.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader said Gandhi is not Lord Ram but BJP is following the path of Ravana.