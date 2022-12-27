BJP or Congress? A 'simple (dinner) test' to tell you who to vote for in 2024

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha Tuesday put out a poll on his Twitter handle as a "simple test" to determine who the country should vote for in the 2024 general election - the race for which has already heated up among parties. The poll asks the audience whose company they would prefer if they were to go to a dinner invite with their children and loved ones and gives them two options to choose from - Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor or BJP's Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Jha, who had also been a Congress spokesperson, wrote: "Who should you vote for in 2024? Congress or BJP? Well, here is a simple test: You get an invitation for #dinner for your children/loved one from: 1) Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman 2) Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor."

"Who would you choose? Your children or your loved one(s) get an invite for dinner from the undermentioned. Who would you suggest they go to?" he said in another tweet.

Your children or your loved one(s) get an invite for dinner from the undermentioned. Who would you suggest they go to? — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) December 27, 2022

With 18 hours remaining for the poll to end, as many as 3,847 people have already given their mandate. At the time of filing the report, the majority (53.8 per cent) were in the favour of Team Congress, while the other 46.2 per cent sided with the BJP. Commenting on the results so far, Jha – in another tweet - said: "The gap has narrowed slightly."

While we don't yet know Jha's choice, his tweet from a day ago appeared to be criticising the BJP. “Can someone find India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi??? Where is he???? Anyone? India anxiously awaits his response to his fellow BJP Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Ms Thakur’s latest hate speech?”

Jha had shown his support for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier and said it could become a "game-changer" for the party in the long term. "For one, it has revived the political brand of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP cannot ridicule him anymore using their 'fake news malicious campaign'. Secondly, the Congress has at last connected directly with the people through this mass movement," he was quoted by news agency PTI.

