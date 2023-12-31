Sonia Gandhi craves this desi dish every time she returns from abroad

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said there is one Indian dish that she craves every time she travels abroad and has to have immediately upon her return- Arhar ki dal and chawal. In a video released on Rahul Gandhi's YouTube channel on new year's eve, the senior leader revealed that it took her some time to get adjusted to the Indian flavours at first. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

“When an Indian person goes abroad, I am not talking of today because there are Indian restaurants everywhere...You cannot get adjusted to the foods in the UK and elsewhere. Similarly, when I came here it took me time to get adjusted to the Indian flavours, especially the chilies,” Sonia Gandhi said.

She went on to say that earlier she did not like ‘hara dhaniya’ (coriander) and pickles. To this, Rahul quipped, “But she likes it a lot now.”

“…It took me a little time but now I really love it. Whenever I go abroad, the first thing that I have to have when I come back is arhar ki daal aur chawal,” the former Congress president said.

Rahul released the video titled ‘Mum, Memories and Marmalade’, showing the mother-son duo having a fun banter while making marmalade from scratch. According to Rahul, the recipe was his sister Priyanka Gandhi's, and he is only implementing it.

While preparing the citrusy clear sweetened jelly, Rahul slyly said, “If BJP people want to get the jam, they can get it too.” To this, Sonia Gandhi said, “They will throw it at us,” as Rahul laughed and said, “We'll pick it up again”.

Sonia Gandhi on Rahul's qualities

According to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul's stubbornness annoys her a lot as she is also very stubborn. On a quality that she likes the most about Rahul, she said Rahul Gandhi is very caring. “He is very affectionate, very caring. Especially when I am not well, both Rahul and Priyanka take care of me,” she said.

Meanwhile, on who is the best cook in the house, Rahul said it was Sonia Gandhi's mother.

“…She learnt a whole bunch of things from dadi's Kashmiri relatives,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)