Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi's banter as they make marmalade: 'BJP can get jam'

Rahul Gandhi's YouTube channel on the last day of 2023 released a video of the Congress leader making marmalade from scratch with his mother Sonia Gandhi following a recipe of Priyanka Gandhi. "If BJP people want to get the jam, they can get it too," Rahul Gandhi said as he stirred the oranges on the gas stove. "They will throw it at us," Sonia Gandhi quipped evoking hearty laughter from Rahul. As they waited for the oranges to boil, Sonia Gandhi said Rahul's stubbornness annoys her a lot as she is also very stubborn. On a quality that she likes the most about Rahul, she said Rahul Gandhi is very caring. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi making marmalade in a video shared by Rahul's YouTube channel on Sunday.

"It's my sister's recipe, not mine, She found the recipe and improved it. I am just implementing it," Rahul Gandhi said. The process started with the mother-son duo visiting the garden to pluck small oranges, washing them and juicing them. "If BJP people want to get the jam, they can get it too. What do you say, mummy?" Rahul Gandhi said. "They will throw it at us," Sonia Gandhi replied. "That's good, then we can pick it up again," Rahul Gandhi said laughing.

The best cook in the family was Sonia Gandhi's mother who learnt many recipes from the Gandhis' Kashmiri relatives, Rahul Gandhi said. “When an Indian person goes abroad...I am not talking about today because there are Indian restaurants everywhere...you cannot adjust to the foods in the UK or elsewhere. Similarly, when I came here, it took me time to adjust,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia said it took her time to adjust to Indian flavours, especially the chillies and also green coriander. "She didn't like achaar also earlier, but now she likes it," Rahul Gandhi said. As Sonia Gandhi explained how she adjusted and then fell in love with Indian food, she said now every time she comes from abroad the first thing she wants to have is arhar (toor) daal and rice.

Huge amount of political fight is about food: Rahul Gandhi

In the video, Rahul Gandhi said he picked up basic cooking skills when he was studying in England as he had no choice then. "A huge amount of political fight has been about food. Gandhiji had a particular vision about food -- vegetarian, goat milk and he had a set of nutritional ideas. I also have a set of nutritional ideas, slightly different than Gandhiji's," Rahul said.