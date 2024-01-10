Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan won't attend ‘RSS/BJP’ Ram Mandir event: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not attend the Ram Mandir event on January 22. The party issued a statement ending speculations over the Congress's stance on the issue of the Ram Temple event amid contradictory opinions coming from several INDIA bloc partners. The Congress said the consecration event has “clearly” become an RSS/BJP event. Neither Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge nor Adhir Chowdhury will attend the Ram Mandir inauguration event on January 22

“Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,” the statement read.

"Last month, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be held on January 22nd, 2024," the statement read.

In a statement issued by the party, general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, the RSS/BJP have made Ram temple a political project. The second reason cited by the Congress is that the temple is not complete. Third, the inauguration has been brought forward for electoral gain.

The party and the party leaders, however, abide by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment, the party said.

What INDIA parties said on Ram Temple event

The first to decline the invitation was CPM as party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party does not condone the politicisation of religious belief.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren said he would like to attend the event if invited.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee said the Ram Temple event on January 22 is a "gimmick show'.

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav earlier announced she will attend the inauguration if invited.