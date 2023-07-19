‘Epitome of grace under pressure’: Rahul's Instagram post on mother Sonia Gandhi after flight's emergency landing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of his mother Sonia Gandhi from an aircraft. In an Instagram post, Gandhi wrote a caption ‘Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure’.



The picture was apparently clicked on an aircraft in which the Gandhis were travelling. The flight coming from Bengaluru made an emergency landing in Bhopal on Tuesday. The veteran Congress leader and her son Rahul had attended the two-day mega opposition meeting in Bengaluru.



While returning from Bengaluru, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal due to technical glitch. In the Instagram post, Sonia Gandhi was photographed wearing an oxygen mask. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)

Senior Congress leader Shoba Oza told PTI,“The chartered plane carrying Sonia ji and Rahul ji made an emergency landing because of some technical snag.”



On getting information about the development, senior Congress leaders, including Oza rushed to the airport and met the Gandhis in the lounge.

They also enquired about their well-being. The chartered plane was on its way to New Delhi from Bengaluru, where Rahul and Sonia Gandhi attended a mega meeting of opposition parties earlier in the day, Oza said. “Both of them left for New Delhi by an IndiGo flight at around 9.30 pm,” she said.



At least 26 opposition parties announced a pre-poll alliance at the grand meeting which took place in Bengaluru, joining hands to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition leaders announced the new grouping will be called I.N.D.I.A, which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

“Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the Opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said.

