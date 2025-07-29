‘Sonia Gandhi was sobbing at Batla House incident’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Congress from Lok Sabha

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Lok Sabha, accusing former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi of sympathising with terrorists killed in the 2008 Batla House encounter, while ignoring the sacrifice of a police officer who died in the line of duty. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Union home minister Amit Shah

Speaking during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor — India’s cross-border counterterrorism operation following the Pahalgam terror attack — Shah recounted a controversial episode involving the Congress leadership after the Batla House encounter in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

"I remember one morning during breakfast, I saw Salman Khurshid crying on the TV. He was coming out of Sonia Gandhi's residence... He said that Sonia Gandhi was sobbing at the Batla House incident. She should have cried for Shaheed Mohan Sharma instead of the terrorists of the Batla house..." Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

The home minister accused the grand old party of sending the wrong message by expressing grief for the accused terrorists rather than honouring Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, the Delhi Police officer who was killed during the operation.

The Batla House encounter, which took place on September 19, 2008, led to the killing of two Indian Mujahideen operatives and sparked widespread political debate.

Shah’s remarks came on the second day of the high-voltage discussion in Parliament on Operation Sindoor during the monsoon session as he announced that three terrorists involved in April 22 Pahalgam attack were killed during army's ‘Operation Mahadev’ on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the Lok Sabha later in the evening today.