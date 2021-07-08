Sonia Gandhi writes to wife Saira Bano expressing condolences on Dilip Kumar's demise

A day after Dilip Kuma passed away in Mumbai hospital, Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Saira Banu, expressing condolences on the demise of the legendary actor. In the letter, Sonia Gandhi said that with the passing of Dilip Kumar, "the Golden Age of Indian Cinema finally came to an end". She also described the late actor as a "legend of his lifetime". "He will remain a legend in the future too, as generations of film lovers will continue to watch him with admiration in films that his superb acting skills turned into evergreen classics," Sonia Gandhi added.

The senior Congress leader also said that Dilip Kumar lived a long and fulfilled life, and left a priceless legacy through his rich contributions to the world of art and culture.

Also Read | 'To be remembered for generations': Political fraternity mourns Dilip Kumar's death

"His loss will be deeply mourned by his countless fans, and India will always honour his memory. May his soul rest in peace," Gandhi said in her letter, adding, "I pray that you find the strength to bear your loss."

Tributes poured in on Wednesday from people across all fraternities including politics, sports, after much-loved Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar died aged 98.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar gets state funeral, is draped in 'beautiful tricolour'. Watch

He died in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged hospitalisation due to age-related ailments. The five-decade career of the actor includes 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur', and 'Ram Aur Shyam', and later, as he graduated to character roles, 'Shakti' and 'Karma'.

He married Saira Banu, also a famous and critically acclaimed actress of her time, in 1966.



