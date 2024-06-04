Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Sonitpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh seats in Assam

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Sonitpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh seats in Assam. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election counting day in Assam's key constituencies: Jorhat, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh. As the results pour in, we'll bring you the latest updates and analysis straight from the ground. These constituencies play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Assam, and the outcomes here could have significant implications for the state's future. Stay tuned as we track the twists and turns of this closely watched electoral contest, providing you with real-time updates and insights as the day unfolds....Read More