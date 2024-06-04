Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Sonitpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh seats in Assam

Live
June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Sonitpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh seats in Assam. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election counting day in Assam's key constituencies: Jorhat, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh. As the results pour in, we'll bring you the latest updates and analysis straight from the ground. These constituencies play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Assam, and the outcomes here could have significant implications for the state's future. Stay tuned as we track the twists and turns of this closely watched electoral contest, providing you with real-time updates and insights as the day unfolds....Read More
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Counting for all seats of Sonitpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
Counting for all seats of Sonitpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
