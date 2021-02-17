Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page
Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly lodged a police complaint about a fake Facebook page in her name, an officer said on Wednesday.
Several photographs of the BCCI president along with his wife and their daughter Sana were shared by the fake account, he said.
"We are probing the matter and finding out who's behind it. We will soon nab the culprit," the police officer said.
The IP (internet protocol) address used to create the profile has been identified, he said.
Dona, a noted Odissi dancer, said she was told about the fake Facebook page by one of her students, following which she approached the police.
Also read| India, Sweden to host 42-hour digital hackathon to tackle traffic issues
"Yes, a page using my name and Dada's (Sourav) photos has been created on Facebook. I was informed by one of my students about this. We have lodged a complaint with the police," she told PTI.
"I should not have minded if they had used mine or Dada's photos but at times people start posting remarks which other start thinking as ours, creating confusion which I dont want to happen. Hopefully, police will help me close this fake account," she added.
Dona said that while her original Facebook account has only a few followers, the fake one has already attracted over 70,000 people to follow it.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mumbai asks train passengers to take Covid precautions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will Covid-19 vaccine be available in open market? AIIMS Director answers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
46 cases cleared for seizure, attachment to restrict terror activities in J&K
- Asiya Andrabi's mother-in-law's house is also among the list of assets for attachment, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Created problems with her interference': Puducherry CM reacts to Bedi's ousting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RS panels improve performance, Naidu writes to chiefs to enhance attendance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana goes on overdrive to celebrate K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently said that he would not step down from power but would continue to rule the state for another 10 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case: What court said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farmers of sea': Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishing community in Puducherry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K'taka will go to square one: Minister on lockdown amid Covid clusters in B'luru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Reni gets 1st warning system in case of sudden water surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MJ Akbar defamation case: Judge quotes Mahabharata, Ramayana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PFI says two of its men were abducted and arrested by UP’s STF
- PFI’s national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram claimed the two men were on the way to West Bengal when they were abducted from the Bengal-Bihar border.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa's off-shore casinos get six-month extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox