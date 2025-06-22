Southwest monsoon to hit Delhi and parts of North India by June 24, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi, Chandigarh and parts of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir in the next two days, i.e. by June 24, adding that the conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoons. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa.(PTI)

The weather department added that the southwest monsoon has advanced over most parts of Himachal Pradesh, the entire Ladakh and Kashmir, most parts of Jammu, and some parts of Punjab.

"Conditions are favourable for the Southwest monsoon to advance further over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab, some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, and the remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu during the next two days," it added.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Konkan and Goa during June 22 - 26 with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat on June 22 and over Madhya Pradesh on June 23-24 respectively.

The IMD added that heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India during next 3 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter for subsequent 4 days.

According to the IMD, in the last 24 hours, as of 8.30 am on June 22, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at some places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over eastern Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat.

It added that heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttarakhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, western Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa,coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squally/gusty winds with speed 60-120 kmph at isolated places over Marathawada; 40-60 kmph at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal were also recorded.